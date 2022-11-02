We’ll stay cloudy today, but more sunshine is on the way

It’ll be another cloudy one out there today. A stray shower cannot be ruled out; however, most should stay dry. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will still warm up into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

We will stay cloudy this evening, but clouds will begin to decrease overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 40s and low 50s tonight.

Sunshine will return to the region tomorrow which will allow us to grow even warmer. Highs will climb up into the mid-upper 60s and low 70s.

Dry conditions should last through Friday, but a cold front will approach the region this weekend. There is still some disagreement between models about the timing of this front. As of now, Saturday looks dry for the most part, but showers would start to push in overnight and into Sunday. Make sure to stay up to date for the forecast regarding the weekend.

Temperatures will still be mild this weekend and into early next week with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

