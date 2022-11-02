Tazewell hosts local candidate forum

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Voters in Tazewell heard 5 minute speeches from local candidates Tuesday evening at the town’s American Legion building.

It was for a “Meet the Candidates” forum, as candidates spoke on a range of local issues. Population decline stood out as a topic many touched on.

One attendee said events like Tuesday’s help emphasize the importance of participation in the electoral process.

“If people didn’t get up and participate in the process of choosing our candidates and voting, you know, we stand to lose our democracy,” said LeRoy Long. “Without participation, we lose it.”

