Search warrant service ends with shots fired

The incident happened in Mercer County
(KOSA)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a man shot at them Wed. morning Nov. 2 as they were executing a search warrant in Princeton, W.Va.

The incident happened at 6:10 a.m. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WVVA the incident happened at White Oak Mobile Home Park, located on White Oak Valley Rd.

It happened when a WVSP Special Response Team assisted with a search warrant. Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that WVSP was assisting their office with this warrant. When they were executing the warrant, shots were fired. The bullets hit the outer jacket of a trooper with the team and also a special response vehicle.

Officers then returned fire. The alleged shooter was hit in the leg. WVSP says he has been identified as Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton, W.Va. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper whose jacket was hit was not injured. Criminal charges are pending. This shooting is still under investigation.

