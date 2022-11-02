New trial dates set for mother-daughter duo accused of murder

Brooks, Wallace mugs
Brooks, Wallace mugs(Bluefield WV Police Department)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother-daughter dup charged with murder in Mercer County have new trial dates. Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks were set to be tried this month. The two are charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl who was shot while inside a car back in March.

Wallace is now set to go to trial on Jan. 10, 2023 and her mother will follow a few days later on January 23, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Held in the Mercer Street Grassroots District.
Mercer Monster Mash 2022

Latest News

Felicia Brown, Nov. 2
Mother of murdered boy testifies in trial of Rashad Thompson
Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline
Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline
Students got to tour the Mobile Crime Unit and attend workshops.
Concord students tour WV State Police Mobile Crime Unit, take workshops from a forensic expert
After a fierce primary challenge in the 9th Dist Senate race, an independent candidate is...
Libertarian candidate to challenge Senator Roberts in 9th District