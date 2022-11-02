Nashville band set to perform at The Granada

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re looking for live entertainment this upcoming weekend, then the city of Bluefield is the place to be. There’s a bluegrass acoustic band, based out of Nashville, coming to perform this weekend.

They’re called Mountain Heart Band, and they’ve performed at the Grand Ole Opry 150 times, according to their band member Josh Schilling. He’s a singer and songwriter. Mountain Heart Band combines bits of “rock, pop, country, blues, jazz, folk and bluegrass music.”

The band also pays tribute to artists like the Allman Brothers and Steely Dan. The performance is set for Sat. Nov. 5 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available online here. To learn more about Mountain Heart Band, go to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.