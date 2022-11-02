Mother of murdered boy testifies in trial of Rashad Thompson

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday’s proceedings in the trial of Rashad Thompson started with Felicia Brown’s eyewitness testimony. Brown is the mother of seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown.

Thompson is accused of murdering Tre-Shaun and attempting to murder Felicia.

Wednesday morning, Brown gave an account as to what transpired in the early hours of March 18, 2021, at the Lewis Ritchie Apartments in Beckley.

According to Brown, she and Thompson got into a verbal argument over their children having colds. In her words, she stepped outside to smoke, and when she re-entered the townhouse, the attack began.

“He grabbed me from behind and choked me so hard that our kitchen chair snapped in two,” Brown said. “When I got up off the floor, I was crying, and I hopped up on the corner of our counter, and I said, ‘Why would you do that to me? Why would you choke me like that?’... He grabbed a knife out of our kitchen drawer and went and sat at the table.”

Although it was around 2 a.m., Brown says Thompson then called his mother and told her he loved her. Then, she testified that Thompson told her she would never leave the kitchen and that she was going to die.

Brown also says when she tried to call a friend for help, Thompson began to stab her.

BROWN: “He came across the room and smacked my phone off the table, well off the counter. It shattered in the floor, and he began stabbing me.”

BEN HATFIELD, RALEIGH COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY: “When you say he stabbed you, can you tell me exactly what you mean?”

BROWN: “He stabbed me in my stomach and in my chest, and then I lost consciousness.”

When Brown came to, she said Thompson was on top of her, continuing to stab her. She kicked him off and fled the home. Brown says she was forced to run through the length of the house and out the front door, because the back door, accessed in the kitchen, was blocked by a large box of canned goods.

That was the last time Brown saw Tre-Shaun alive. He was sleeping on the couch in the living room, and his younger sister was also in the home.

When asked why she didn’t stop to take her children with her, Brown said she was trying to get help. Brown ran to the apartment directly beside hers and had them call 911. She also asked the woman residing in the apartment to go get her children and bring them to her.

When the woman went inside, Brown said she heard her gasp from inside the living room. She later learned that her son had been murdered.

Both the State and the Defense questioned Brown on the events that unfolded that night.

“You’re over by the kitchen counter, and you said he stabbed you,” Hatfield said. “Could you describe the stab? Was it a shiv moving forward? Was it an overhead stab? What exactly are we talking about?”

But the Defense focused on the fact that Thompson had no reported history of aggression toward any of his children. He has two sons from a previous long-term relationship. He shares a daughter with Brown, and Brown has two sons from a previous relationship. This includes Tre-Shaun. At the time of the incident, Tre-Shaun and the 2-year-old daughter were the only children in the apartment.

STANLEY SELDEN, DEFENSE ATTORNEY: “And, as far as you know, there were no incidents of any kind of physical aggression or physical harm to any of those children when they visited. Is that right?”

BROWN: “No.”

SELDEN: “No reported harms of evidence. Is that right?”

BROWN: “Correct.”

Following Brown’s testimony, the State continued to call witnesses in the case.

Proceedings continue again Thursday, November 3.

