McDowell County residents face confusion over where to vote

Redistricting causes voters to change precincts
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -In McDowell County, people going to vote during the primary were met with confusion when they were told they had to vote in a different precinct. Even the Mayor of Welch is reported to have been told to vote in Kimball. Tammie Bailey, a write-in candidate this election who ran in the Primary says that this has been going on since 2008 and blames negligence on the part of the county clerk.

“On election day in May, when I would come in and out of service I had over 200 phone calls, missed phone calls, text messages, and Facebook messages telling me that they couldn’t vote. They wasn’t allowed a provisional ballot, they were told to go find their precinct. Over 200 people contacted me and told me they was not allowed to vote. That’s voter suppression,” says Bailey.

S. P. “Pat” McKinney, the Chairman of the McDowell County Republican Executive Committee says the county clerk is not to blame for the confusion.

“Everybody was caught off guard by the degree that it affected the voting process, and I’m sure local officials have done everything they can to correct it. I have not seen anything that indicates any malice or any malfeasance just... this was a very confusing process, and from what I understand, it’s all over the state,” says McKinney.

McKinney says the confusion was caused by a redistricting of voting areas. Both Bailey and McKinney say that McDowell residents, regardless of party, should continue plans to vote November 8 despite the confusion.

