Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline

The pipeline will be constructed off Exit 1 on John Nash Boulevard
Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline
Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday, Jim Justice visited Bluefield to present the Mercer County Commission with a check for over 1.9 million to complete a natural gas pipeline. The pipeline will be constructed off Exit 1 on John Nash Boulevard and is planned to reach the Cumberland Industrial Park, providing businesses there with natural gas.

“We have beautiful industrial park out here. We have a number of companies already located here, but many of them coming in and asking about land and opportunities here in the industrial park they’re looking for the services, the broadband and particularly natural gas,” says Frank Brady, Chairman of the Mercer County Development Authority.

John O’Neal, the Director of the Mercer County Development Authority says they won’t be the only ones impacted by the pipeline.

“Our surveys up to this point indicate that there will be hundreds of individual residences that will be served, dozens of existing businesses, there will be hundreds of jobs that will be supported by this pipeline and millions of dollars of new investment coming into Mercer County as a result,” says O’Neal.

Progress on the pipeline will be slow, but construction is expected to begin in January of next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Held in the Mercer Street Grassroots District.
Mercer Monster Mash 2022

Latest News

Brooks, Wallace mugs
New trial dates set for mother-daughter duo accused of murder
Felicia Brown, Nov. 2
Mother of murdered boy testifies in trial of Rashad Thompson
Students got to tour the Mobile Crime Unit and attend workshops.
Concord students tour WV State Police Mobile Crime Unit, take workshops from a forensic expert
After a fierce primary challenge in the 9th Dist Senate race, an independent candidate is...
Libertarian candidate to challenge Senator Roberts in 9th District