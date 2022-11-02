Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday, Jim Justice visited Bluefield to present the Mercer County Commission with a check for over 1.9 million to complete a natural gas pipeline. The pipeline will be constructed off Exit 1 on John Nash Boulevard and is planned to reach the Cumberland Industrial Park, providing businesses there with natural gas.

“We have beautiful industrial park out here. We have a number of companies already located here, but many of them coming in and asking about land and opportunities here in the industrial park they’re looking for the services, the broadband and particularly natural gas,” says Frank Brady, Chairman of the Mercer County Development Authority.

John O’Neal, the Director of the Mercer County Development Authority says they won’t be the only ones impacted by the pipeline.

“Our surveys up to this point indicate that there will be hundreds of individual residences that will be served, dozens of existing businesses, there will be hundreds of jobs that will be supported by this pipeline and millions of dollars of new investment coming into Mercer County as a result,” says O’Neal.

Progress on the pipeline will be slow, but construction is expected to begin in January of next year.

