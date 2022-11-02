Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say

Owen Dornon
Owen Dornon(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and his family, officials said.

22-year-old Owen Dornon was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of “Mailing Threatening Communications,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Authorities allege Dornon mailed letters to Judge Timothy L. Sweeney in Pleasants County threatening to harm him and his family.

Ihlenfeld said Dornon is currently serving a state prison sentence that was handed down by Judge Sweeney.

Dornon faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, according to Ihlenfeld. 

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. 

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Held in the Mercer Street Grassroots District.
Mercer Monster Mash 2022
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer, opening statements to begin Tues.

Latest News

Wednesday is opening night for a new musical coming to the Raleigh Playhouse in Uptown Beckley.
West Virginia Collective presents ‘9-5, the musical’
McDowell County residents face confusion over where to vote
McDowell County residents face confusion over where to vote
Tuesday's forum included candidates for mayor and town council.
Tazewell hosts local candidate forum
Gov. Justice stops in Mercer County in final week of anti-Amendment 2 campaign
Gov. Justice stops in Mercer County in final week of anti-Amendment 2 campaign