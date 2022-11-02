Libertarian candidate to challenge Senator Roberts in 9th District

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a fierce primary challenge in the 9th Dist Senate race, an independent candidate is throwing her name in the ring. Libertarian candidate Kari Woodson has filed to run against incumbent Senator Rollan Roberts.

In an interview with WVVA News, Senator Roberts touted his leadership and work on the Senate’s Finance and Education committees, as well as his work to bring a new veterans’ nursing home to Beckley.

“I have a track record of having brought projects, jobs, and finances to support organizations all over the area.”

Roberts will be facing off against Woodson in the general election.

An employee at Plateau Medical Center, Woodson said she was inspired to enter the race after the legislature’s special session on abortion. “I don’t feel there should be a law in place to make it where you have to do things,” said Woodson in an interview with WVVA News.

Whether it’s abortion, masks, or vaccine mandates, Woodson believes government should have limited involvement.

“My main concern is keeping the freedoms that we have and expanding those freedoms. People should be able to make decisions for themselves, their families, and their businesses. There should be limited government interference in all of that.”

Early voting is now underway and will continue through Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.

