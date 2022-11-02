Handicapped stress up due to elevators down

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are nine stories in the Elkhorn Towers in Welch. The people living there, especially the handicapped, say they’re struggling to go from floor to floor. They say the only two elevators have not worked since Oct. 24.

The residents must climb stairs to get in and out of their apartments. Without working elevators, people here say some are confined to their rooms, without the ability to try and leave.

“This one guy, we came down today and he was sitting in his wheelchair at the steps wanting to come down. I told him I said Danny don’t you dare try to go down them steps. Cause he has no legs,” said first floor resident, Billie Richmond.

Another resident says he helped the man Richmond was talking get about up and down the stairs, saying he jeopardized his own health in the process.

“I’m just hurting bad. I had my back broke before. I helped him out and I think did some more damage to it. I’m going to a doctor today,” said Jimmy Hanshaw.

Residents say in the past, one elevator has gone down, but it’s the first time both aren’t working at the same time. They also say it’s never taken this long for the elevators to be repaired.

“It’s really hard on me because I have asthma real bad and I can’t hardly breathe or anything. I really hope they get the elevators fixed. It really hurts me so bad,” said Darlene Lester, who lives on the ninth floor.

“I’m just asking, whoever is responsible for this building. It’s a good thing it helps people but lord we need the elevators going and it’ll be a blessing if somebody can get something done,” said Victoria Horne.

We reached out to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office to check if the situation violates any fire codes. They performed an on-site inspection Wednesday, Nov. 2. Their conclusion is that there are still functional stairs in the building and they do not have the authority to order an elevator repair.

We did reach out to the management office at Elkhorn Towers. They say they have no comment on the situation at their apartment building in Welch and offered no timeline as to when the elevator repairs will be made.

