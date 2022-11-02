Gov. Justice stops in Mercer County in final week of anti-Amendment 2 campaign

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) made a stop at Bluefield City Hall Tuesday afternoon as a stop on his ongoing campaign against Amendment 2, set to appear on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot.

Justice spoke to local leaders and attendees, urging them to reject the measure next week -- which if approved, would allow state lawmakers to re-work, or eliminate the state’s personal property tax laws.

The idea is largely supported by Republicans in the state, including Mercer County Sen. Jack Woodrum (R-Mercer County.)

“85 percent of the people in West Virginia are employed by small business,” Woodrum said last month. “It’s an unfair tax to them, but it would remove that tax which allows them to invest more into their business.”

On Tuesday, Justice remained in disagreement.

“To be perfectly honest, they lied to you,” said Justice. “Then they traveled around in hours of darkness all over the place, to county commissions and everywhere else, and promised the moon, on funny money numbers.”

Justice had repeatedly argued in favor of a rebate for West Virginians’ vehicle taxes, along with a cut to state income tax -- as alternatives to approving the amendment.

