Gov. Justice stops in Mercer County in final week of anti-Amendment 2 campaign

Justice also met with Mercer County Commissioners, who have officially opposed Amendment 2 as...
Justice also met with Mercer County Commissioners, who have officially opposed Amendment 2 as well.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) made a stop at Bluefield City Hall Tuesday afternoon as a stop on his ongoing campaign against Amendment 2, set to appear on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot.

Justice spoke to local leaders and attendees, urging them to reject the measure next week -- which if approved, would allow state lawmakers to re-work, or eliminate the state’s personal property tax laws.

The idea is largely supported by Republicans in the state, including Mercer County Sen. Jack Woodrum (R-Mercer County.)

“85 percent of the people in West Virginia are employed by small business,” Woodrum said last month. “It’s an unfair tax to them, but it would remove that tax which allows them to invest more into their business.”

On Tuesday, Justice remained in disagreement.

“To be perfectly honest, they lied to you,” said Justice. “Then they traveled around in hours of darkness all over the place, to county commissions and everywhere else, and promised the moon, on funny money numbers.”

Justice had repeatedly argued in favor of a rebate for West Virginians’ vehicle taxes, along with a cut to state income tax -- as alternatives to approving the amendment.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events scheduled in your area
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer, opening statements to begin Tues.
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10

Latest News

Tuesday's forum included candidates for mayor and town council.
Tazewell hosts local candidate forum
Gov. Justice stops in Mercer County in final week of anti-Amendment 2 campaign
Gov. Justice stops in Mercer County in final week of anti-Amendment 2 campaign
Tazewell hosts local candidate forum
Tazewell hosts local candidate forum
I found more than 30 ticks on my dog and 10 ticks on my moms dog.
Not cold enough to freeze ticks in their tracks