Election Preview: Richlands town council and Virginia’s 9th Congressional Dist.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - We asked Richlands Town Council candidates what they stand for and why voters should choose them, here’s what they had to say.

Laura Mollo, Richlands Town Council candidate:

“I’m for the citizens. I’m not a politician...In the three months that I’ve been appointed I’ve presented plans to raise the starting pay for the police department, also to bring electric relief and to end personal property tax”

Jan White, Richlands Town Council candidate:

“I am concerned about the people. I know what they need, because I have a business and I understand - I see a lot of people come in and I understand their plight as far as the electric and the business taxes.”

Rick Wood, Richlands Town Council candidate:

“I love our town, that’s the big thing...we need the industrial type jobs to come to our community and we’ve never had that, and that’s what I’m after.”

Dana Moats, Richlands Town Council candidate:

“There’s problems, like with every town and I’d just like to help...the electric bills are so high - and some people have some ideas for down the road but right now our citizens need to be able to pay their bills.”

Jordan Bales, Richlands Town Council candidate:

“Essentially, I solve problems for a living. I’m a software engineer, I’ve worked in the fed gov. Space my entire career...I would like to modernize things here. And I believe you do that by one, investing in your citizens and two, I would like to shift our economy to remote work.”

Gary Jackson, Richlands Town Council candidate:

“My last 35 plus years has been in the construction industry. I’ve been a laborer, I’ve been a boss, supervisor, I’ve run projects, managed projects...my whole goal is for the best interest of the town and the citizens, to help them.”

Karen Deel, Richlands Town Council candidate:

“I don’t have any connections for anything. I am retired, I don’t have a business...I don’t have any ties that anybody could say you’re doing this to help this person, and we’ve had a lot of that in the Town of Richlands... Work together, and get people to try to pull together to help with the town, improving it.”

There’s a congressional office on the ballot for voters in Tazewell Co.

They will choose between incumbent representative Morgan Griffith and his challenger Taysha Devaughan, a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Council of Environment Justice. When they were asked what they stand for and why voters should choose them, here’s what they had to say.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, (R) Virginia:

“I think I’ve done some good work in Washington D.C., fighting for our conservative values that Southwest Virginia holds. I’ve also been working hard on bringing jobs and economic development to the region...And should Republicans get control I’ll be the chairman of a very key subcommittee that deals with oversight and investigations.”

Taysha Devaughan, (D) Congressional candidate:

“We deserve to have representation from people who live here, who work here, who understand our struggles and also value our traditions. I would just like to bring more resources from Washington into these fights and into this struggle that we have. And I don’t think we have gotten the best representation from the incumbent.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.