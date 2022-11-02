Concord students tour WV State Police Mobile Crime Unit, take workshops from a forensic expert

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Mobile Crime Unit stopped by Concord University today.

Concord University students had the opportunity to learn about the world of forensics and crime scene investigation.

“I honestly feel really blessed. Because a lot of schools don’t really have this opportunity so for Concord to do this, I feel like they really care about their students.” said Kaitlyn Hughart, a Social Work major.

Students were able to tour a real mobile crime scene unit from the West Virginia State Police.

In addition to the crime scene unit, a forensic trainer and latent fingerprint expert from the State Police was able to share his experience to the next generation.

“It means a lot for me to be able to do that. Particularly to this age. I’ve experience that the younger we can find people that are passionate about this, the more successful they become.” said David Castle, Crime Scene Specialist for the WV State Police.

Castle added that workshops like these can help law enforcement gain new recruits.

Concord began offering the option for a Criminology emphasis within a Sociology degree in 2017.

“I just appreciate law enforcement, corrections, different people in different careers coming to my classes whether it’s to speak or do a training. Because it makes it very real to the students and expands what we are learning.” said Criminology instructor, Lori Pace.

A group of students from Mount View High also got to participate in the workshops.

