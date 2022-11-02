Concord students tour WV State Police Mobile Crime Unit, take workshops from a forensic expert

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Mobile Crime Unit stopped by Concord University today.

Concord University students had the opportunity to learn about the world of forensics and crime scene investigation.

“I honestly feel really blessed. Because a lot of schools don’t really have this opportunity so for Concord to do this, I feel like they really care about their students.” said Kaitlyn Hughart, a Social Work major.

Students were able to tour a real mobile crime scene unit from the West Virginia State Police.

In addition to the crime scene unit, a forensic trainer and latent fingerprint expert from the State Police was able to share his experience to the next generation.

“It means a lot for me to be able to do that. Particularly to this age. I’ve experience that the younger we can find people that are passionate about this, the more successful they become.” said David Castle, Crime Scene Specialist for the WV State Police.

Castle added that workshops like these can help law enforcement gain new recruits.

Concord began offering the option for a Criminology emphasis within a Sociology degree in 2017.

“I just appreciate law enforcement, corrections, different people in different careers coming to my classes whether it’s to speak or do a training. Because it makes it very real to the students and expands what we are learning.” said Criminology instructor, Lori Pace.

A group of students from Mount View High also got to participate in the workshops.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Held in the Mercer Street Grassroots District.
Mercer Monster Mash 2022

Latest News

Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline
Justice gives $2 million check for natural gas pipeline
After a fierce primary challenge in the 9th Dist Senate race, an independent candidate is...
Libertarian candidate to challenge Senator Roberts in 9th District
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Wednesday is opening night for a new musical coming to the Raleigh Playhouse in Uptown Beckley.
West Virginia Collective presents ‘9-5, the musical’