Cares Day event held to teach about emergency responders.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A gathering of emergency responders in Mercer County focused on reaching out to people with disabilities.

This is the inaugural Cares Day event in Mercer County. Cares is an acronym for “Children And Residents Encounter”. Cares Day is a chance for people with intellectual disabilities like autism, to sign up for the program. Princeton Town Hall is the setting where first responders and program participants come together.

“It gives us information prior to going on calls. Once they’re registered through the program it’ll red flag through 911, and they can tell us what information they have on the residents as far as, oh, this individual has down syndrome or autism or PTSD.” - Captain Jessie Ruble, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

First responders of all disciplines, fire, police, EMT’s are on hand here from both Bluefield and Princeton.

Fun and games were set up to teach and strengthen the bond with this segment of the community.

It feels like a carnival complete with a snow cone stand, cotton candy machine, games, and even photo booths to fuel the fun.

Kids here even got the chance to meet some of the Mercer County K-9′s.

This event is important for program participants and the responders due to the learning aspect when it comes to helping those with disabilities.

“In West Virginia we are taking more steps to have more diversity training. And now every police officer has training with autism spectrum disorder and people with disabilities and stuff like that” - Roger Hamm - Patrolman, Bluefield, WV Police Department

Southern Highlands Mental Health Center and Community Connections came together to coordinate this event and the hope is the first cares day will not be the last.

If you are in Mercer County and would like to register for the program you can contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.