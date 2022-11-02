A bit more sun and warmer temps on the way for Thursday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

An upper-level disturbance passing through the area will keep some clouds around and a few showers on tap for tonight, but not everyone will see rain. We’ll otherwise be mild for this time of year overnight, with lows in the 40s and low 50s and areas of fog.

THURSDAY FORECAST

Thursday, high pressure will take control, bringing us drier air and more sunshine. Highs will be above normal by Thursday afternoon, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s. Thursday night looks mainly clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Futurecast

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and still warmer high temps in the upper 60s-low 70s. Besides a stray shower along and east of I-77 Saturday afternoon/evening, most will stay rain-free and quiet.

RAIN ON SUNDAY

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see increasing clouds as our next frontal system heads our way. Until it gets through though, we will have above-normal temps, pushing the 70 degree mark again on Saturday and Sunday. A few rain showers look possible Saturday, with wider-spread on and off rain looking more likely into Sunday.

DST ENDS

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS THIS WEEKEND, EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. CLOCKS WILL GO BACK AN HOUR AT 2AM, GIVING US AN EXTRA HOUR OF SLEEP. Next week, the sun will rise before 7AM, and will set before 5:30 PM.

