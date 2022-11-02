Beckley earns sectional title berth, Greenbrier East and Princeton battle to meet Flying Eagles
Flying Eagles and Tigers win in straight sets
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley topped Greenbrier East 3-0 after each team won their opening match.
Princeton beat Oak Hill 3-0 to stay alive in the playoffs.
Greenbrier East and Princeton meet on Thursday with the winner facing Woodrow Wilson later that night.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.