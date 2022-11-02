Beckley earns sectional title berth, Greenbrier East and Princeton battle to meet Flying Eagles

Flying Eagles and Tigers win in straight sets
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley topped Greenbrier East 3-0 after each team won their opening match.

Princeton beat Oak Hill 3-0 to stay alive in the playoffs.

Greenbrier East and Princeton meet on Thursday with the winner facing Woodrow Wilson later that night.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 10
Held in the Mercer Street Grassroots District.
Mercer Monster Mash 2022
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer, opening statements to begin Tues.

Latest News

Concord falters in MEC Quarterfinals
Concord falters in MEC Quarterfinals
AAA R3 S2 Playoffs
AAA R3 S2 Playoffs
Wyoming East wins Region 3 Section 2 championship, defeating Pikeview in straight sets.
Wyoming East wins Class AA Region 3 Section 2 championship, defeating Pikeview in straight sets.
Wyoming East wins Region 3 Section 2 championship, defeating Pikeview in straight sets.
Wyoming East wins Region 3 Section 2 championship, defeating Pikeview in straight sets.