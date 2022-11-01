Toys for Tots now accepting applications

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Toys for Tots and WVVA are teaming up again, after another successful campaign last year. Applications for those in need of toys are now open. You can call 681-282-5448 and leave your name and number to apply. Toys for Tots is also taking donations. You can find a full list of drop off locations here.

This year Toys for Tots is hoping to give toys to 3,000 children.

“Every year Mercer County and all the other counties around Tazewell and Bland and so on raise up and help us get the job done. We take care of about 3,000 children a year. Without programs like Toys for Tots, a lot of children wouldn’t have Christmas,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator, Rod Mayberry.

If you would like to donate online you can do so here.

