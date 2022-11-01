Tazewell to hold local candidate forum

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Candidates in Tazewell, Va. will share their views Tuesday during the town’s candidate forum.

Set for 6:30 p.m. at the town’s American Legion building, the event will be open to the public. It will include candidates for mayor and town council. The forum’s moderator said events like Tuesday’s are important, as local elections can have impactful outcomes.

“This is the way the community members and the residents of Tazewell simply have input, and can really feel like that they’ve made a difference, or that they have helped steer the town of Tazewell into one direction or the other,” said Lori Stacy, the forum’s moderator.

Stacey added Tuesday’s forum will not be a debate. Instead, candidates have been asked to prepare a five-minute statement in hopes of showing voters what they stand for.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.