Opening statements given in Raleigh County murder trial

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The trial continues in a Raleigh County man accused of first-degree murder.

Rashad Thompson is facing six charges-- first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in death and two counts of domestic battery-- in relation to the death of seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown and the injury of the child’s mother, Felicia Brown. This is said to have occurred in a Beckley apartment complex in March of 2021.

Following a lengthy jury selection, both the State and the Defense led with opening statements where they laid out what the jury can expect from their cases in the coming days.

“You’ll hear how Tre-Shaun Brown died from homicide,” explained Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. “He died from massive and cataclysmic blunt force trauma to the head...”

“To a person, anyone who knew this man [Thompson] will say he could not and would not kill this child,” rebutted defense attorney Stanley Selden.

On Wednesday, November 2, the State will begin the process of calling witnesses. Felicia Brown is expected to be the first to testify.

