Mercer Monster Mash 2022

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer Street Grassroots District held its Monster Mash last night!

Businesses on the street offered sweets to the droves of trick-or-treaters.

One attendee we spoke to was glad to see Mercer Street come alive.

“I recently moved back to the area last January and have been really encouraged by how much better things have gotten on Mercer Street. So, just here to enjoy, visit with folks, and hand out some candy.” said Caleb Stevens.

The event also featured pumpkin carving by a professional artist as well as live music.

