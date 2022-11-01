Local mother shares story of son’s RSV battle

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Two weeks after Allison Street’s 13-month-old son, Tripp, was diagnosed with RSV -- she said he was nearly back to full health. Street said her son’s recovery was a relief, following nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

“It was a very scary situation, and there were many times we were minutes away from going to the E.R., back to the doctor,” said Street. “We didn’t know what we could do to help him.”

For the previous two weeks, Street and her family worried things could take a turn for the worst.

“He seemed like he couldn’t catch his breath. He would cough so hard. He would just completely lose his breath. He would almost turn colors,” said Street. “You could just really tell he was winded. He was gagging.”

W.Va. is among a long list of states reporting a rise in children getting sick with RSV, and children’s hospitals across the country have reported an unexpected rise in cases and hospitalizations.

There is some good news however -- with reports that four different RSV vaccines could be nearing review by the FDA, and more than a dozen others are in testing.

