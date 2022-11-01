Fayette County chamber hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’


The pressure is on for candidates to make their case to voters with just a week left until...
The pressure is on for candidates to make their case to voters with just a week left until Election Day.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The pressure is on for candidates to make their case to voters with just a week left until Election Day. Toward that end, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce hosted a meet and greet at its location on Oyler Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The chamber also live streamed the event for those who preferred to tune in online.

With this being the first General Election since redistricting, Chamber Pres. Beckley Sullivan said it is especially important for voters come to the ballot box prepared.

“With some changes in redistricting, it’s important to find out who is in your district, who you’re voting for. So we wanted to host a casual meet and greet,” said Sullivan.

This year, instead of the state being divided into 67 multi-member House of Delegates districts, the house is divided into 100 single-member districts.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, November 5th. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events scheduled in your area
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer, opening statements to begin Tues.
She was last seen in her yard in Sand Lick Rd.
UPDATE: Missing Mercer County woman found dead

Latest News

Held in the Mercer Street Grassroots District.
Mercer Monster Mash 2022
Tuesday's forum is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., at Tazewell's American Legion building.
Tazewell to hold local candidate forum
Four different RSV vaccines could be nearing FDA review, with more than a dozen others in...
Local mother shares story of son’s RSV battle
Tazewell to hold local candidate forum
Tazewell to hold local candidate forum