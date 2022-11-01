Fayette County chamber hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The pressure is on for candidates to make their case to voters with just a week left until Election Day. Toward that end, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce hosted a meet and greet at its location on Oyler Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The chamber also live streamed the event for those who preferred to tune in online.

With this being the first General Election since redistricting, Chamber Pres. Beckley Sullivan said it is especially important for voters come to the ballot box prepared.

“With some changes in redistricting, it’s important to find out who is in your district, who you’re voting for. So we wanted to host a casual meet and greet,” said Sullivan.

This year, instead of the state being divided into 67 multi-member House of Delegates districts, the house is divided into 100 single-member districts.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, November 5th. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.