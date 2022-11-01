Election Preview: 10th Senatorial District

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three names are on the ballot for West Virginia’s 10th Senatorial District, which covers Greenbrier, Summers, Fayette and Monroe County: Incumbent Democrat Stephen Baldwin, Republican Vince Deeds and Independent Aaron Ransom.

All three are vying for your vote, and here’s why they believe they should be elected.

“As an Independent, I am able to go against the grain, or with the grain however I see fit,” said Ransom. “It allows me to use my characteristics and my morals and my judgments that I don’t have to make decisions based on that big-party box...Again, I’m willing to go in and work with anybody that’s willing to work with me to get things done. I’m not trying to go in and start causing accusations or play the blame game or anything like that. I believe we have some things that need fixed, and that’s what I want to do: get in there and fix that.”

“I believe that because I’m a public servant, and I have given away my life literally to serving this community and this state...that I have honesty and integrity, and I am sincere with what I want to do, and, you know, I stand on the truth,” said Deeds. “I truly do. I stand on Biblical truth, I stand on my integrity as a person and what I say is predictable and accountable, you know. That means a lot to me.”

“You know, I think that the best indicator of the future is the past,” said Baldwin. “You know, I’ve served for four years. People have a sense of what that’s going to look like cause they’ve known what it’s looked like for the past four years. Some people have agreed with the things I’ve done, some people have disagreed with the things I’ve done, but I don’t think anybody could say that I haven’t been extremely transparent, keeping people updated on what’s really going on in Charleston. I don’t think anybody can say that I haven’t worked hard.”

These candidates were asked what issues they would focus on if chosen to go to Charleston to represent District 10. Baldwin answered the state’s substance abuse crises, Ransom the state’s infrastructure issues and Deeds the recent inflation.

Here is how they plan to accomplish those goals...

“To meet the goals, I am going to have to work with everybody,” Ransom said. “To just say that I’m going to Charleston and I’m gonna do this and I’m gonna do that- that’s just not how it works. If you guys are ready for change and somebody that wants to get in Charleston and work and really, truly represent blue-collar West Virginia then that’s my aim here is to get in and help the working guy out a little bit.”

“That money needs redistributed as far as being put back in taxpayer’s pockets because it’s their money and those big decisions will also be short-term and long-term, so a lot of economic decisions that need to be made and that will allow our state to continue to prosper,” Deeds said.

“You know, I mean we’ve done other things like limiting the particular numbers of pills that people can get, increase penalties, you know, for folks who are selling, but, at the end of the day, we’ve got to normalize recovery and get people back into their lives,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin, Deeds and Ransom will face off for the 10th Senatorial District on November 8. With their campaigns nearly over, the decision is now in the hands of the voters.

