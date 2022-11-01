Clouds linger around into midweek; temps will stay seasonable

We should see much more sun by Thursday
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

An upper-level disturbance will move through our region overnight-Wednesday, keeping clouds and occasional spotty/rain drizzle around into midweek. We’ll stay mild tonight though, with low temps in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow, highs will still top off in the upper 50s-low 60s (around normal for this time of year).

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night, we’ll finally start to clear out, and we’ll cool down into the upper 30s-mid 40s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY FUTURECAST
THURSDAY FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday is looking mild, dry, and sunny, with highs in the 60s. We should stay dry and temps should continue to climb as we head into the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s again Friday, approaching 70 for some by this weekend.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
UPDATE: Police: 7 year old hit by vehicle in Bluefield
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events scheduled in your area
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer, opening statements to begin Tues.
She was last seen in her yard in Sand Lick Rd.
UPDATE: Missing Mercer County woman found dead

Latest News

Full video forecast (NOV 1)
Full video forecast (NOV 1)
Full Forecast (11/01)
Full Forecast (11/01)
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.
Cloud cover will linger around today
Full video forecast (10-31)
Full video forecast (10-31)