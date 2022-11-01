Clouds linger around into midweek; temps will stay seasonable

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

An upper-level disturbance will move through our region overnight-Wednesday, keeping clouds and occasional spotty/rain drizzle around into midweek. We’ll stay mild tonight though, with low temps in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow, highs will still top off in the upper 50s-low 60s (around normal for this time of year).

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night, we’ll finally start to clear out, and we’ll cool down into the upper 30s-mid 40s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday is looking mild, dry, and sunny, with highs in the 60s. We should stay dry and temps should continue to climb as we head into the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s again Friday, approaching 70 for some by this weekend.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

