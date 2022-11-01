Cloud cover will linger around today

Mainly cloudy skies are expected to stick around through Wednesday
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Greenbrier, Monroe, and Giles counties until 10 am.
We are dealing with some dense fog across parts of the region this morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Greenbrier, Monroe, and Giles counties until 10am. Visibility is down to a quarter mile or less in the dense fog and is making for hazardous driving conditions.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today. A stray shower cannot be ruled out; however, the majority of us should stay dry. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with some patchy fog possible.
Tonight, we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies. We could see some patchy fog develop late tonight/tomorrow morning. Lows will dip down into the upper 40s and 50s overnight.

Mainly cloudy skies will last through the day tomorrow.
We’ll continue to see mainly cloudy skies throughout our Wednesday. The cloud cover won’t stop temperatures from climbing above average though. Highs will once again top off in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

We should stay dry for the most part in the coming days with light winds.
Some sunshine returns to the region by the end of the week. Temperatures will grow even warmer with highs in the 60s for most.

Above average temperatures are expected for the next several days.
As of now, most look to stay dry this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

