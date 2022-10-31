We’ll stay muggy with occasional showers through Halloween night-early Tuesday

OVERNIGHT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure working through the area will still keep clouds, a few spotty showers, and areas of fog around through the overnight hours. Temps tonight will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s, so no need to turn the heat up too high!

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring some morning clouds, and a few hit-or-miss showers to start the day, but we’ll gradually dry out into the afternoon. We’ll otherwise see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s-low 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks about the same, just with more sun, and highs should again be around average.

HIGH TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be mild and sunny during the second half of the work week, with temps in the 60s, approaching 70 by this weekend!

DST ENDS (WVVA WEATHER)

A REMINDER: DST ENDS THIS SUNDAY AT 2AM, NOVEMBER 6TH!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

