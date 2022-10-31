Transformation coming to lower level of Granada Theater

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For decades, the lower level of the Granada Theater has been vacant. Now thanks to months of planning and money from new markets tax credits, coupled with some local funding. The area will soon be transformed and the city is helping to get the renovations off the ground.

“Bluefield I think is unique in that it has a very supportive city government that’s providing financing, a loan for this project. Bluefield also benefits from the presence of the Shott Foundation,” said Executive Director for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, Brian Tracey.

Tracey says local historians say the lower level of the Granada was possibly a showroom or service area for cars. You can still see vehicle lifts on the floor. But soon, this space will have two, fifty seat theaters and more. Tracey says parking won’t be a problem.

“We have municipal parking lots right out our front door so it’s very convenient for people to come into this facility. Not just for entertainment with the two theaters but for the job training programs that new river will offer. So we also looked at what could we do, more than just bringing in theaters,” said Tracey.

Once completed, Tracey this space will have the capacity to host film festivals and show first run movies.

“To see this project as it is today and to believe that in six to seven months people will be coming here to a state of the art theater. Sitting in nice comfortable seats, having a drink at our bar, that takes a vision,” said Tracey.

Now that vision is moving off the drawing board and into reality in less than a year. Tracey is hoping the theater will be open by May of 2023.

