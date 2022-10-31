Rain will make for a spooky Halloween this year

Rain today should lighten up for trick-or-treating this evening
Some hit-or-miss showers are possible for trick-or-treating this evening with temperatures in...
Some hit-or-miss showers are possible for trick-or-treating this evening with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Rounds of rain will move through the area today, especially during the morning hours. Scattered showers will continue throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Widespread rain this morning will be more scattered this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s...
Widespread rain this morning will be more scattered this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

You may have to dodge a few showers this evening for any trick-or-treating plans, but widespread rain is not expected. Hit-or-miss showers will continue throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s and 50s overnight.

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible tonight with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this evening...
Some hit-or-miss showers are possible tonight with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this evening and lows in the 40s and 50s overnight.

Some spotty showers are possible tomorrow, mainly during the morning hours. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Drier conditions are expected throughout much of the week.
Drier conditions are expected throughout much of the week.

Mainly cloudy skies will stick around for Wednesday but some more sunshine will return by Thursday. Dry conditions look to last through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be mild as well with highs in the 60s and possibly the low 70s later in the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

