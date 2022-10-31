Powerball Jackpot reaches $1 billion

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today’s drawing marks the 38th run in this Powerball Jackpot. So far no one has claimed the grand prize.

The pot has grown to $1 billion.

What could you do with the winnings?

We checked in with locals to see what they would do with the cash prize.

Our most popular answer?

“I would quit my job immediately.”' said Jo Ann Rivera visiting the Mountain State from Puerto Rico.

Some people said it would take them a second to believe they won millions.

“If I won it I would have to sit for about a week or two to come to my senses if they told me I was a millionaire.” said Michael Anderson of Mullins, WV.

Another popular response was spreading the wealth.

“I would spend it on my kids probably. Because they’re my world. " said Mary Fox of Bluefield, VA

TOM JOSEPH // ROCKY GAP, VA

“I would certainly share it with a lot of people that need some help as well. Because it is a lot more money than I need.

We spoke to a cashier at a local gas station that said more than half of her customers today purchased a ticket.” said Tom Joseph of Rocky Gap, VA

We spoke to a local cashier who said more than half of her customers today had purchased a ticket.

“At least 75% percent. Especially people who haven’t played in their life. They’re more apt to get a ticket.” said Kaylyn Stanley.

Powerball drawings occur on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The last lucky player from West Virginia took home more than $100 million . Virginia has not yet claimed a Powerball winner.

