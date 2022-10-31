Operation Gratitude sends care packages to Princeton for veterans

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A California based organizations is assembling 16,000 care packages for veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Operation Gratitude is sending those care packages across the globe and 500 of them will be coming to Princeton. The care packages will be handed out on Nov. 5 at a veterans stand down and food fistribution event.

The organization’s CEO is retired Maj. Gen. James Johnson and he says he knows first hand the importance of distributing the care packages.

“They’re unsung heroes. They don’t look for the limelight. They go wherever their country asks for them to go without complaining and do the things that we ask them to do. But as a human, people want to know what they do matters,” said Johnson.

If you want to know more about Operation Gratitude you can go to their website here.

The stand down event is set for Sat. Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Lifeline Princeton Church of God, located on Oakvale Rd. Gates open for the stand down event at 7 a.m. for cars to line up. It’s free and open to any veteran and their family members. It’s not just for Mercer County residents either. It’s open to those in surrounding counties in Virginia and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.