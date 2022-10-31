Hundreds turn out for Two Virginias’ “Trunk or Treat”

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of locals showed out to Bluefield’s Bowen Field Saturday for the area’s “Trunk or Treat”event.

The city reported the line for candy stretched at least 800 yards, with organizers having to re-stock midway through the event as turnout exceeded expectations.

Attendees trick-or-treated in the field’s parking lot as candy-givers lined up with their car trunks open. Bounce houses and hot food vendors were available to attendees as well.

