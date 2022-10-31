Halloween safety tips

Stay safe this Halloween
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The time for trick-or-treating is almost upon us. This is the time of year when children play in the street and eat candy given to them by strangers. If you want to make sure your kids stay safe this Halloween, consider these tips from the Lieutenant of the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department.

“I think the biggest thing would be watch for traffic. If you have any kind of reflectors or anything to put on or flashlights. Be observant of traffic for sure. Stay on the sidewalks if you can where sidewalks are available. The biggest thing would be to inspect candy. Make sure your parents go through the candy. Make sure everything – anything that’s, that’s broke open or unsealed, throw away,” says Lieutenant Brian Copenhaver

The Lieutenant also says that police will be patrolling Halloween night looking for speeders, people ignoring stop signs and any sort of Halloween mischief that may occur.

