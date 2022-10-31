In Focus: mark your calendars, three events happening in November

The Tazewell Veterans Parade is set for Sun. Nov. 6.
The Tazewell Veterans Parade is set for Sun. Nov. 6.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Oct. 30 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on upcoming events in West Virginia and Virginia for November.

The first segment featured information on a fashion show fundraiser. The WISE Women’s Center is putting on its ‘Fashion with Passion’ show. It’s coming up Sat. Nov. 12 from 7-9 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center. It’s a charity fundraiser, and the biggest fundraiser of the year for WISE. For more information, go here.

The second segment featured information about the Tazewell Veterans Parade on Sun. Nov. 6. at 2 p.m. on Main St. in Tazewell. Anyone who wants to attend is welcome. For more information, go here.

The third segment featured information about the annual Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution event, which is coming to Princeton. It’s an annual event. It’s set for Sat. Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Lifeline Princeton Church of God, located on Oakvale Rd.

Gates open at 7 a.m. for cars to line up. It’s free and open to any veteran and their family members. For more information, go here.

In Focus is a show about people, events and topics in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sun. morning at 9 a.m. on WVVA. If you’re interested in being interviewed or if you have an idea for a show, email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events scheduled in your area
Bramwell’s Ghost Walk returns for 13th year
Bramwell’s Ghost Walk returns for 13th year
She was last seen in her yard in Sand Lick Rd.
UPDATE: Missing Mercer County woman found dead
Wyoming County on safe Halloween preparations for kids and parents.
Wyoming County sheriff says be vigilant this Halloween
The mural honors 16 history making citizens.
Standing Tall and Proud mural honoring African American citizens comes to Tazewell’s Main Street

Latest News

Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer
Trial begins for man accused of beating seven-year-old boy to death with hammer, opening statements to begin Tues.
Early voting is now. Are you going to head to the polls?
Digging deeper into voter apathy
Lower level of the Granada Theater
Transformation coming to lower level of Granada Theater
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Powerball Jackpot reaches $1 billion