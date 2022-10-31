In Focus: mark your calendars, three events happening in November

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Oct. 30 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on upcoming events in West Virginia and Virginia for November.

The first segment featured information on a fashion show fundraiser. The WISE Women’s Center is putting on its ‘Fashion with Passion’ show. It’s coming up Sat. Nov. 12 from 7-9 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center. It’s a charity fundraiser, and the biggest fundraiser of the year for WISE. For more information, go here.

The second segment featured information about the Tazewell Veterans Parade on Sun. Nov. 6. at 2 p.m. on Main St. in Tazewell. Anyone who wants to attend is welcome. For more information, go here.

The third segment featured information about the annual Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution event, which is coming to Princeton. It’s an annual event. It’s set for Sat. Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Lifeline Princeton Church of God, located on Oakvale Rd.

Gates open at 7 a.m. for cars to line up. It’s free and open to any veteran and their family members. For more information, go here.

In Focus is a show about people, events and topics in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sun. morning at 9 a.m. on WVVA. If you’re interested in being interviewed or if you have an idea for a show, email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.