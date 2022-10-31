Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two different stories are emerging as to what actually happened to Quantez Burks. The Beckley man was taken to the jail on February 28, 2022, on a Wanton Endangerment and Obstruction charge. He left the following day in a body bag.

WVVA News has filed multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for information on his death and others through West Virginia’s Dept. of Homeland Security, the agency which oversees the regional jail system. While WVVA News was not able to get a cause of death on Burks specifically, the state responded on Friday to a request for the dates and cause of death of all inmates at the jail dating back to 2018. Only one inmate death was listed on March 1, 2022. The cause of death for that inmate was listed as Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease (natural).

According to an attorney for the family, Eric Fredrickson, Burks’ second, independent autopsy showed his death was anything but natural. He said it showed blunt force trauma all over his body.

“I don’t have specifics yet except witnesses who say he was essentially beaten to death. He was dragged, his lifeless body was dragged into a different cell and he was left there for at least hours with no first aid or medical attention.”

Burks’ fiance, Latasha Williams, saw the evidence first-hand through both the pictures and at the funeral home. “All the way from his head to his toes,” she said in describing the blunt force trauma.

The day of Burks death, a spokesperson for the state said Burks had become combative around 10 a.m., assaulting multiple staff members as he forced his way out of the section. The release said Burks died after being taken to a segregated section of the jail.

While Fredrickson is still in the midst of a pre-suit investigation, he said it is his understanding that several correctional officers have been terminated. He said federal investigators were also actively looking into the matter as recently as a couple of months ago.

“We need to identify everybody who was involved or may have been responsible and I think we’ve identified many of them. Once we file a lawsuit, we’ll get out hands on this video that apparently exists they they’ve refused to disclose to the public thus far and show what really happened.”

Burks’ mother, Kimberly Burks, said she will wait however long it takes to get justice, but will never rest until she finds out what happened to her son.

“Everybody that played a part in this thing with SRJ needs to be held accountable. It didn’t start with Quan....but I want it to end with him.”

“Had we not stepped up on our own and got our own autopsy. Had we not done that, it would have been swept under the rug like everything else. They never expected us to get that second autopsy,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Dept. of Homeland Security responded to a request for a comment on Monday, saying “as for Mr. Burkes, the investigation is ongoing and DHS will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, all comments will be withheld.”

Burks is one of ten deaths in 2022 that were reported by the Dept. of Homeland Security in response to WVVA News’ FOIA request. That’s up from just one death in 2018. What’s driving the rise in deaths? WVVA News will have another update later this week.

