Digging deeper into voter apathy

Early voting is now. Are you going to head to the polls?(N/A)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - We are one week and a day away from the next election, on November 8th, but what will the turnout look like this year?

In Wyoming County, more than 14 thousand people are registered to vote, but last election, only 37 hundred actually cast a ballot.

“When you compare the years in the past, it runs about 30 percent or so and it has for all these years,” said Jewell Aguilar, County Clerk, Wyoming County.

Even though Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar has voted in every election since she was 17, she says there is a multitude of reasons why people might not vote.

“Some people just don’t want to vote. They are registered because they need it for DMV or other reasons. Honestly, I think right now people don’t trust the election system. I think a lot of that is due to the national level of politics and the controversy that goes on there,” explained Aguilar.

Falsehoods about the results of recent elections, especially the one in 2020, have spread like wildfire.

Aguilar ensures voters their voices still matter and wants you to know that voting is still a fundamental part of preserving democracy.

“Just come out. Make your voice heard. Vote for someone that you think can do the job the best that they can do and that is going to benefit the county, the state, and the country. Whatever race they are voting on,” rejoiced Aguilar.

Early Voting has begun and your last day to vote early is November 5th.

