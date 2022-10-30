Standing Tall and Proud mural honoring African American citizens comes to Tazewell’s Main Street

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A historic work of public art, Standing Tall and Proud honors the lives of African Americans from Tazewell County.

“Born black in Tazewell County with incredible odds against them. These individuals on this wall emerged from the shadows of enslavement, Jim Crow, segregation and integration. They countered hate with love for their families and communities. And they rebuked the feelings of hopelessness with their faith in God.” said Mabel Horton, Co-Chair of the Citizens Committee responsible for researching the mural.

Among the historic citizens were activists, coaches, and artists. People who became the change they wanted to see in the world, against all the odds. Short biographies of each citizen lines the walkway across from the mural.

Among the attendees of the dedication were descendants from nearly every mural honoree. Some travelling hours to attend the event.

Speakers touched on the importance of passing down the honoree’s stories of tenacity to the next generation.

“They’re for our children. Our children’s children. So that children of any race can come here and look at this mural and say. If they painted such strokes in their time, against such adversity, how much more can I do in mine?” said Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors were integral to the mural’s existence. Along with a Citizen Committee who researched the lives of the mural’s honorees. The art was designed by local muralist Ellen Elmes and was painted by her and 10 other community members.

We spoke to one of the Committee members ahead of the dedication about the art’s instillation.

“I feel like when our artist told us that she had put the murals on the wall and she had to do four layers of sealant to make sure they would last. I thought about that sealant and it was symbolic to me.” said Susie Green.

With those four coats of sealant comes a piece of history not soon to be forgotten. A bright spot on Tazewell’s Main Street for years to come.

