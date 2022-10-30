Rain moves in overnight bringing us a soggy Halloween.

Clouds hanging around today will bring us some rain overnight. We could expect a few showers before midnight, but the bulk of the rain will be arriving during the early hours of the morning. Temperatures overnight will be sitting around the 50-degree mark.

Tonight we'll see some rain moving in (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is when we’ll see the bulk of the rain. We could see some widespread rain as we step out the door tomorrow morning, highs in the low 50s. After lunchtime the rain will start to taper off a bit, becoming more scattered. Temperatures tomorrow will be topping off in the low 60s. Unfortunately, we could see a second set of rain showers around sunset, with showers becoming more isolated after the sun goes down. Temperatures around 6 PM look to be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We could see up to a quarter inch of rain by the end of the day Monday.

Tomorrow is going to be a bit of a washout, as we see rain most of the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

During prime trick-or-treating hours, we'll see the chance for some isolated showers. (WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a quick look at the tropics, there is a disturbance in the Carribean again and it has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours, and it is likely to become our next named storm.

90% Chance of formation by Tuesday (WVVA WEATHER)

Things will start to dry up a bit on Tuesday. Rain showers will be possible in the morning but a lot of us will stay dry. Clouds start to move back in on Wednesday and again, we could see an isolated shower. Sun returns on Thursday.

