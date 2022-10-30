JROTC have “Zombie Bowl” at local bowling center

Bowling, prizes, and a costume contest for the JROTC Saturday
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was a day of bowling fun for the JROTC at the Green Valley Bowling Center. Cadets and their families came out for this year’s Halloween-themed bowling and costume contest. SFC Paul Dorsey, the Montcalm JROTC Instructor says this has been an annual event for over a decade.

“Today is about having a good time. For... fifteen, sixteen years – no, sev- eighteen years, all the Junior ROTC programs have been getting together here at the... Green Valley Bowling Center just to have a good time, win some prizes, get some bowling trophies, and it’s just all about having a good time. This is the thirty-third time we’ve done this,” says Dorsey.

Dorsey also said, in addition to having a good time, this is a good opportunity for JROTC to network as well.

