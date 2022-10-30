Halloween fun in Twin Falls State Park

TWIN FALLS, W.Va. (WVVA) - This Saturday, October 29th, in Wyoming County, the second annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event was held at Twin Falls State Park.

The organizer Tammy Cooper wants the community to have a fun space for kids to go to enjoy all the Halloween activities.

With over twenty vendors and candy stations set up, families gathered at the state park to enjoy in all of it.

The event lasted from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Those who handed out candy said they were very excited and happy to share their love of the Halloween holiday.

“I’m Halloween Queen so yes I love Halloween. It’s a great time ton get together and hand out Candy. You see the costumes the kids. Families are really into this now and it’s just not kids,” said Barbra Workman, Resident, Wyoming County.

Tammy Cooper and the entire staff of Twin Falls State Park look forward to this event for years to come.

