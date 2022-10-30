Bramwell’s Ghost Walk returns for 13th year

“History lives, it breathes, it’s so interesting.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bramwell Ghost Walk returns from hiatus for its thirteenth year. The terrifying tour of the town takes guests to many haunted mansions and introduces them to a cadaverous cast of ghost actors telling the story of Bramwell’s residents in their mortal state. The tour aims to be a “painless history lesson” while still keeping the chills “alive.”

John Feuchtenberger//ghost actor: “I told the young people here, if they go to a history class, they think ‘oh no, not history’ -- history lives, it breathes, it’s so interesting. The people, the incidents of the past.”

The living residents of Bramwell hope to continue the tradition for years to come.

