Shade Tree Car Club hosts Fourth Annual Tunk or Treat

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Halloween is just days away, and communities are already celebrating.

On Saturday, Shade Tree Car Club held its Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat event at the Beaver Hardee’s. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was free to the public.

According to the club’s vice president, Stephanie French, in 2021, they handed out candy to nearly 300 children.

And this year, they are hoping for even more.

“Well, Shade Tree is all about community and charity, and, you know, we want to give back to our community, and our children are a part of the community...”

French says Saturday’s event featured roughly 50 cars. In addition to candy, prizes were handed out for the best-decorated vehicle, best adult costume, and best kids costume.

