Oak Hill unveils new historic marker

Oak Hill historic marker
Oak Hill historic marker(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in Oak Hill held an unveiling ceremony on Saturday for a new historic marker. The ceremony took place at Russell E. Matthew Park.

The marker, honors the life and work of James E. Ellis. Ellis was an Oak Hill resident until his death in 1957, but he was also a lawyer and the second Black man to be elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he served three terms.

Danny Wright, Oak Hill’s Mayor, says it is time Ellis’ accomplishments both in and out of the legislature are recognized.

“I think for a long, long time the contributions of many African Americans have been overlooked, not only in Oak Hill but throughout West Virginia,” Wright shared. “And I think this is time to correct that. Though its been a long time coming, we have at least- we’ve done it...”

The marker was paid for by Oak Hill City Council for approximately $14,000. It took 11 months to complete.

