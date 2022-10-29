Judging for Princeton Pumpkin Decorating Contest begins

The Blue Ridge Bee Company is holding a pumpkin decorating contest with public judging
Judging starts for Princeton pumpkin decorating contest
Judging starts for Princeton pumpkin decorating contest(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Princeton, people are putting their pumpkin decorating skills to the test. The Blue Ridge Bee Company is holding their second annual pumpkin decorating contest and is letting the public help judge which of these pumpkins deserve a 100-dollar gift card to the Blue Ridge Bee Company.

“We’ve had several pumpkins get entered. This is actually the second year we’ve done it. And it’s just... it’s a fun, fun activity for the community to get involved in, you know, decorating the pumpkins,” says Will Lambert the owner of the Blue Ridge Bee Company

Gift card prizes will be given to first, second, and third places. If you would like to help decide which one is the greatest gourd, stop by the Blue Ridge Bee Company either today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday) until 6:00.

