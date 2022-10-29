Concord doubles up Wheeling Cardinals, win 62-31 in dominant fashion
Mountain lions dominate through the air to take second place in the MEC standings
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another recording breaking performance by the Concord Mountain lions, as Jack Mangel throws for a school record seven touchdowns, and take over second place in the MEC football standings, dominating the Wheeling Cardinals at home.
Final: Concord 62 - Wheeling 31
