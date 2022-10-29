Clouds continue through tomorrow, bringing us rain on Halloween.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rest of today we are looking at pretty heavy cloud cover which will continue overnight. Temperatures overnight tonight will drop into the mid 40s. Overnight could also be a little muggy, as we have moisture beginning to flow in from the southwest.

Things will be pretty cold and muggy tonight
Things will be pretty cold and muggy tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be pretty similar to today. Heavy cloud cover in the morning, with a slight chance of a rain shower around lunch time. This will mainly be isolated to the southwestern parts of the area. After that clouds will remain in place, bringing a higher chance for rain the closer we get to sunset. Rain showers will start overnight, starting mainly along the southern parts and moving north.

Tomorrow will be a mainly cloudy day, with a slight chance of a rain shower.
Tomorrow will be a mainly cloudy day, with a slight chance of a rain shower.(WVVA WEATHER)

In the early morning hours of Halloween on Monday, rain will likely be underway and will continue through most of the day. after 5 PM we could still be looking at isolated rain showers for trick or treating.

Mother nature is looking to play a little trick on us this Halloween with the chance for some...
Mother nature is looking to play a little trick on us this Halloween with the chance for some isolated showers.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we are looking at these clouds to remain in place just a little while longer. Rain will continue for a few days after Halloween. As we end out next week, we should see the sun starting to peek back out with the return of partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was last seen in her yard in Sand Lick Rd.
UPDATE: Missing Mercer County woman found dead
Football Friday, October 28: Part 2
Football Friday, October 28: Part 2
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events scheduled in your area
Football Friday, October 28: Part 3
Football Friday, October 28: Part 3
Lisa Simpson
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for missing elderly woman

Latest News

Full video forecast
Full video forecast
THE NEXT FEW DAYS
Rain chances gradually increase as we near Halloween
Full Forecast (10/28)
Full Forecast (10/28)
We'll stay dry on Saturday before some showers move in on Sunday afternoon/evening.
Some not so ‘spooky’ weather is on tap for our Halloweekend