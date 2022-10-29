Clouds continue through tomorrow, bringing us rain on Halloween.

The rest of today we are looking at pretty heavy cloud cover which will continue overnight. Temperatures overnight tonight will drop into the mid 40s. Overnight could also be a little muggy, as we have moisture beginning to flow in from the southwest.

Things will be pretty cold and muggy tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be pretty similar to today. Heavy cloud cover in the morning, with a slight chance of a rain shower around lunch time. This will mainly be isolated to the southwestern parts of the area. After that clouds will remain in place, bringing a higher chance for rain the closer we get to sunset. Rain showers will start overnight, starting mainly along the southern parts and moving north.

Tomorrow will be a mainly cloudy day, with a slight chance of a rain shower. (WVVA WEATHER)

In the early morning hours of Halloween on Monday, rain will likely be underway and will continue through most of the day. after 5 PM we could still be looking at isolated rain showers for trick or treating.

Mother nature is looking to play a little trick on us this Halloween with the chance for some isolated showers. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we are looking at these clouds to remain in place just a little while longer. Rain will continue for a few days after Halloween. As we end out next week, we should see the sun starting to peek back out with the return of partly cloudy skies.

