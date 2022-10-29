Beckley PD holds annual Drug Take Back

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, October 29, the Beckley Police Department held its annual Drug Take Back. The event was held in the department’s main lobby on Neville Street.

The Take Back allows residents to anonymously bring in unwanted or unused medications. The pills are then disposed of correctly and safely.

Sergeant Dean Bailey, Community Services Officer for the department, expressed the importance of keeping drugs off the streets of Beckley.

“You can’t just throw them in the trash cause then, you know, people can go through your trash or find them laying around, and then that’s how they get in the wrong hands, so very important to use events like this to get rid of them safely,” he said.

Bailey says those who couldn’t attend Saturday’s Take Back will have another opportunity. The Beckley Police Department will be holding another event in April.

