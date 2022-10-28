VH1′s ‘Save the Music’ celebrates music education at Fayetteville Pre-K, 8


By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the pressure to raise academic scores across West Virginia, it may often seem subjects such as Math, Science, English, and Social Studies take precedence. However, there’s another area of education some say is just as important.

Since 2009, VH1′s ‘Save the Music’ program has donated nearly six million dollars in musical instruments to West Virginia schools. The non-profit works to preserve music programs at schools across the country.

The non-profit’s leadership stopped by Fayetteville Pre-K, 8 for a visit on Friday to see students such as Amy Hollandsworth showcase their work.

“It’s really rewarding,” explained Hollandsworth, an 8th grader who plays the trumpet. “It’s going to give the younger kids much more of an opportunity to learn and grow with an instrument.”

According to Chiho Feindler, a spokesperson for the non-profit, the organization has helped create and sustain music programs in 138 of the state’s middle school.

“This is the only state where we work with the governor, the first lady, the state department...everybody is working together to provide access to music education across the state.”

West Virginia’s Dept. of Arts and Culture Curator Randall Reid-Smith said state leaders are committed to music and art and making both subjects an important part of the education equation.

“We’re all different. We all identify with different things. Some people like academics. Some people like athletics. Some people like the arts. I always look for that trifecta in every school -- academics, athletics, and of course the arts.”

In a study by VH1′s Save the Music program between 2012 and 2019, participating schools in West Virginia saw a 12 percent increase in graduation rates among students who participated versus a ten percent increase experienced by students in the state overall.

