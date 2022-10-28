Some not so ‘spooky’ weather is on tap for our Halloweekend

Most of the weekend looks dry and seasonable
By Collin Rogers
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A mix of sun and clouds is expected through the day today. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day.
Dry conditions are expected overnight with temperatures dropping down into the 30s and 40s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s. Increasing cloud cover is expected on Sunday but it’s not until the afternoon and evening hours that’ll we’ll see some showers start to push their way into the area.

We'll stay dry on Saturday before some showers move in on Sunday afternoon/evening.
Off-and-on showers are expected on Sunday night and into Halloween. Temperatures will rise into the 60s for most on Halloween.

A storm system will bring some showers our way Sunday evening and into Halloween.
We’ll dry out on Tuesday and stay that way for much of the week. Above average temperatures look to return with highs in the 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

