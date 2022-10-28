Some not so ‘spooky’ weather is on tap for our Halloweekend

A mix of sun and clouds is expected through the day today. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Dry conditions are expected overnight with temperatures dropping down into the 30s and 40s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s. Increasing cloud cover is expected on Sunday but it’s not until the afternoon and evening hours that’ll we’ll see some showers start to push their way into the area.

Off-and-on showers are expected on Sunday night and into Halloween. Temperatures will rise into the 60s for most on Halloween.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday and stay that way for much of the week. Above average temperatures look to return with highs in the 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

