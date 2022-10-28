UPDATE: Missing Mercer County woman found dead

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE 5:30 p.m. Friday: Detective Summers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s department reported 75 year-old Linda Simpson was found dead at around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Summers reports her body was found on family property.

Simpson’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston for autopsy. Det. Cpl. Hatfield is leading the investigation with the Mercer County Sheriff’s department.

WVVA will continue to update this developing story as more details become available.

---------------------------------------------------

Seventy-five year old Linda Simpson’s husband last saw her at 5 am Thursday morning when went to a doctor’s appointment in Morgantown.

“He said she was fine when he left yesterday morning. She had told him bye. She had laid out his clothes.” said Mrs. Simpson’s daughter, Kelli Tabor

A few hours later Mrs.Simpson called her daughter who lives outside Louisville Kentucky.

“9:45 she said that they were missing money. And then I called the bank and they told me nothing was wrong.” said Tabor.

The last person to see Mrs. Simpson was a neighbor passing the Simpsons’ home at 4pm. She was in front of her house. But when her husband got home between 4:30 and 4:40, she was gone. Without her wallet, car, or phone.

“He looked around before calling 911 to make sure she wasn’t close. Called 911. Sheriff’s Department responded, conducted a track.” said Lieutenant Steven A. Sommers, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Bureau Commander.

A bloodhound followed Simpson’s scent into the woods behind her house, but the trail was lost...Like Mrs. Simpson vanished.

Soon, the State Police Special Operations’ Helicopter joined the search, putting eyes in the skies to search the area around Simpson’s house.

Meanwhile, police and neighbors were boots on the ground combing the woods.

“I mean its very rural out here. So it just- I don’t- I’m at a loss to be honest with you. So if anyone knows anything- seen her- just call somebody and let us know.” said Tabor.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.